Calvin University's 'World Cup Den' showcases student diversity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The FIFA World Cup is underway, and Calvin University is hosting a watch party as Team USA takes on the Netherlands Saturday.

The watch party will be on Calvin's campus in their "World Cup Cave" where flags of all the countries participating are hanging and two large monitors will be displaying the game.

Calvin University's President Wiebe Boer holds citizenship in both the Netherlands and the U.S., and said he will be cheering on both teams.

For this game, Boer told Fox 17 the school had to add additional TV's for the hundreds of students who are expected to show up.