Cadillac man left in limbo as Job Corps program faces financial halt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Labor Department announced a pause in the Job Corps program last week, citing financial challenges in its operating structure. The decision comes as the program, which provides free education and vocational training to young people ages 16 to 24, faces a $140 million deficit during the 2024 program year, expected to grow to $213 million in 2025.

The pause impacts operations at 99 contract-operated Job Corps centers nationwide, leaving hundreds of young adults, including Caleb Hunget, uncertain about their immediate future.

Hunget, a 22-year-old from Cadillac, Michigan, was among those affected by the halt in operations at the Gerald R. Ford Job Corps Center in Grand Rapids.

"I was actually readying myself and I was preparing myself because I get anxiety really bad," said Hunget Monday. "I'm trying not to let it get to me too bad, because throughout my life, I've kind of struggled with getting a job, keeping the job, schooling."

The Job Corps program had been pivotal in Hunget’s pursuit of a better future. He spent three months at the Grand Rapids location, working on obtaining his GED and certifications in the security trade.

"I had gotten all of my certificates done. I had everything ready to start work-based learning, which is where it's like a like a co-op," said Hunget.

He had completed the program's career preparation phase and was poised to begin work-based learning with for private security contractor.

"I was actually excited, because not a lot of the work based learning opportunities were paid, but the one that I was getting put into was gonna get paid for," Hunget explained. "I was going to actually work for Gray Dog out of Grand Rapids. I was actually supposed to start today."

However, last Friday, circumstances changed drastically when Hunget indicated he was unexpectedly asked to leave the campus.

"They kind of just threw it in our face. It felt, I know it wasn't this way, but it kind of just felt like, 'Hey, get out of here,'" Hunget said. "You can’t be here anymore."

"When this all happened and he had to come home, he didn't have that place to go, other than, you know, home with us," said Hunget's mom, Becky Bohr. "He didn't have a vehicle to go find a job with, so he ended up having to return a computer that he just bought and use that money to buy a vehicle so he could try and find a job while he's at home."

Hunget remains hopeful that the program will resume soon. "I hope they'll open it back up as soon as they can," he said. "I didn't just go there to practically get kicked out after three months."

