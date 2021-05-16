Byron Center man missing, possibly endangered

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Authorities require assistance in locating a missing man from Byron Center.

Randal Veldheer, 57, has not been seen since Friday afternoon, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told his family visited his home but Veldheer was nowhere to be found. His coat, cane and garage remote were also gone, authorities say.

Veldheer is likely wearing a dark flannel jacket and dark-colored pants, and may be using a cane, according to the sheriff’s office, who say a neighbor may have seen him near 76th Street and Clyde Park Avenue after noon on Saturday.

We’re told Veldheer has medical issues that require attention, including a serious heart condition, and may be unable to take care of himself for long stretches of time.

Those with information in connection to Veldheer’s whereabouts are asked to call 616-632-6100.

