Businesses prepare for Grand Rapids' 25th annual Uptown Shop Hop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Uptown Shop Hop is kicking off on Thursday in Grand Rapids for its 25th year, and it's expected to be the largest one yet.

The traditional holiday event encourages people to visit Uptown for one special evening per year to support small and independently-owned businesses. Patrons can holiday shop, eat, visit and enjoy entertainment throughout Uptown's four business districts — Eastown, East Hills, Wealthy Street and East Fulton.

Over 140 businesses and countless pop-up vendors and makers are participating for the largest participation year yet.

In addition to the entertainment, there will be a tree lighting at 7 p.m. sponsored by Harmony Brewing.

This year’s event also marks the return of its most popular attraction - the free “jolly trolley” services. The trolleys offer festive transport between districts and establishments to all event attendees. This is the first year that trolley service will resume, after a two-year hiatus of cautionary measures put in place due to the pandemic.

The Uptown Shop Hop takes place from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Meanwhile, holiday shoppers and experience-seekers are encouraged to visit from now until December 24, where they will find a cheery and welcoming district.

