Business as usual at Wyoming General Motors plant amid strike, but could see ripple effect

WYOMING, Mich. — United Auto Workers are on strike against the Big Three automakers.

Workers contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, and the strike began at midnight on Friday.

It's a historic moment, as this is the first time in the history of the United Auto Workers (UAW) it has struck all three of the nation's unionized automakers at the same time.

For this strike, the UAW is taking a different approach, calling this a "stand up strike".

It begins with three initial strike targets. Those have been announced as the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri and the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the strategy will, in his words "keep companies guessing". He said more plant strikes may be announced.

The GM plant in West Michigan in Wyoming is not on the list, but could be affected.

On Friday morning, it was business as usual, but we could end up seeing effects locally.

That's because the plant in Wyoming makes axels for trucks, and the plant in Missouri makes trucks.

A sociology professor at Grand Valley State University told us some plants cannot run without parts made at others.

Even if the union doesn't strike at those facilities, the lack of work may create layoffs.

If that happens, the Big Three would be responsible for unemployment benefits.

"If they're going to selectively strike different plants, and perhaps have rotating strikes, and people in and out, they can cause chaos for a very long time, before they would use up their strike fund and it's also potentially a way of relieving some of the pressure on the workers," said Jeffrey Rothstein, a sociology professor at Grand Valley State University who studies labor.

Rothstein said this targeted approach minimizes the cost of the UAW and maximizes the effects on the automakers.

He added the UAW traditionally picks one automaker during a work stoppage, but this strategy to go after all three for the first time projects a more union-friendly attitude developed by people over the last few years.