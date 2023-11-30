Watch Now
Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland can help you choose a tree this holiday season

Screen Shot 2023-11-30 at 5.08.02 AM.png
Posted at 6:48 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 07:13:54-05

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — We're less than a month away from Christmas and for many people decorating and picking out that perfect tree is on the horizon.

Whether you go with a real tree, or if you're hoping to put up an artificial one this year, Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland has some tips on how to pick the best one for you.

FOX 17 visited their store in Frankenmuth to see their wide-variety of traditional and high technology trees.

