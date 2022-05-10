BREAKING: northern Kent Co. 911 outage

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says there is a 911 outage in the northern part of the county.

The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, just before 4 p.m.

According to AT&T, landline telephone users in Cedar Springs, with the telephone prefix “616-696-XXXX” cannot place outgoing calls, including calls to 911.

If you have an emergency, the sheriff’s office says to use a cell phone to dial 911 and give the dispatcher your exact location.

For non-emergencies, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 616-632-3113.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office plans to give an update on this outage as soon as they get a restoration plan from AT&T.

