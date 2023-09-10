Boy Scouts of America to host its 21st annual Community Day of Remembrance, Scout Salute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States when over 3,000 people lost their lives.

It has become a day to honor and remember, and here in West Michigan, the Boy Scouts of America will host their annual Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute.

Scout leader Matthew Hogg and his daughters joined the FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to talk about the importance of their event.

From dusk to dawn, scouts alongside families and community members will come together to salute our Nation's flag in the memorial service. The service honors and remembers the lives lost on 9/11 as well as thanks and honors our military, veterans, police, fire, and EMS personnel. Every scout in attendance will receive a special 9/11 patch.

In Grand Rapids, the day of remembrance and salute will take place at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum from dusk to dawn (7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) on Monday, September 11.

For more information or to attend a salute elsewhere, click here.