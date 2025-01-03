Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park announces birth of 6 foot baby giraffe

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Along with the celebrations at many area hospitals for the first babies being born in 2025, there's a slightly more wild excitement for another new addition to West Michigan.

A baby giraffe was born at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park around Christmas day 2024. The newborn entered the world at roughly 6 feet tall and weighed nearly 100 pounds.

Both baby and mother Ginger are healthy, but the park says Ginger's milk did not come in. Park staff are bottle feeding the newborn instead.

This is the second calf for Ginger since she arrived at Boulder Ridge.

The calf doesn't currently have a name. Boulder Ridge says it is open to suggestions.

