Booster shots being offered in Kent County soon

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) will offer COVID-19 booster shots at three locations.

KCHD will start offering the booster shots on Sept. 28, 2021, to eligible situations. Clinic locations and hours can be found here.

Those in certain populations and in high-risk occupational and institutional settings are recommended to take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The previous recommendation only applies to those who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago.

The Center for Disease Control recommends people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings aged 18 years or older, and people aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions.

People between the 18 to 49 with underlying health medical conditions and people between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional(residential) settings may also receive booster shots based on CDC recommendations.

The third dose of the vaccine is not a booster shot. According to the KCHD, a vaccine booster is another shot given to previously vaccinated people as the immunity provided by the original dose has started to decrease over time.

Appointments for the booster shot can be made via calling (616) 632-7200.

