Books stolen from Little Free Library in Standale

Posted at 4:29 PM, Dec 11, 2023
WALKER, Mich. — A pair of book bandits are on the loose in Standale. A homeowner recently told FOX 17 that two people broke into his front yard’s Little Free Library on Sunday.

The homeowner provided FOX 17 with images from his home surveillance camera. He described the thieves as a pair in a dark blue or purple hatchback vehicle.

The thieves stole all of the books from the Little Free Library, except for one picture book.

The homeowner also says that they saw a Reddit post that described a similar situation to another Little Free Library. They are now warning others to maybe think twice about posting their library’s location on the online map.

The homeowner has not filed a police report.

