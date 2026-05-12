Blythefield Country Club gears up to host 12th Meijer LPGA Classic in June

BELMONT, Mich — The Meijer LPGA Classic is returning to Blythefield Country Club in northern Kent County, June 18 through 21, with 144 of the top golfers in the LPGA set to compete in what has become a marquee event for West Michigan.

Media day for the tournament was held Tuesday at Blythefield Country Club.

Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes, said the drama of the tournament's signature hole keeps the event exciting year after year.

"Each year on the 18th green, it really is incredible. I don't know what it is about this tournament, but the drama that we have here is really exciting."

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Ticket demand has already signaled strong fan interest heading into this year's event. Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic,Cathy Cooper said the response to ticket sales has been unprecedented.

"This year's response as we opened up ticket sales was the fastest and biggest on sale we've ever had, which tells us a lot."

The enthusiasm extends to the players as well. 2015 champion Lexi Thompson said the event stands out as one of her favorites on the LPGA schedule.

"I can truly say that this is one of my favorite events on the schedule, probably my favorite. I can speak on behalf of myself and the players that we just received the best hospitality at this event, the fans, the staff here at Blythefield, it's truly top-notch."

This year's tournament will feature expanded fan hospitality areas, including a Kraft-Heinz Pavilion that has doubled in size and the return of the Frederick's Pavilion. Keys said the food offerings at the Frederick's Pavilion will be a highlight.

"It will return with really wonderful food," Cooper added. "Curated by our very own Meijer chefs, I have to tell you, I've been at tastings the last few weeks, and the menu is as good or better than ever."

The tournament also carries a significant charitable component. Organizers have set an expanded goal of raising $1.5 million for the Meijer Simply Give program, which supports families throughout the Midwest through partnerships with hundreds of local food pantries. The fundraising goal adds to the $13 million donated over the 12 years of the tournament.

Check out the link here for more information about tickets.

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