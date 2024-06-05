EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tai-Lung the Staffordshire-boxer mix has been looking for a forever home for more than 200 days.

He is one of numerous animals in West Michigan looking for a place to call their own, but that can take time and support.

The Bissell Blocktail Party, held at East Grand Rapids High School, helped to raise awareness for high shelter numbers.

Watch our coverage of Tuesday night’s event below:

Bissell Blocktail Party helps animals find fur-ever homes

