Bell's Brewery set to open in Ford International Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new arrival is scheduled to land at Gerald R. Ford International Airport this winter.

Bell's Brewery will open a new location in Concourse B during the cold months of the coming months. The venue will feature classic flavors like Oberon and Two-Hearted Ale, plus seasonal options on a menu of smaller snacks.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport A rendering of the new Bell's Brewery location in the Gerald R. Ford International Airport coming in Winter 2024/2025.

“Since opening in 1985, Bell’s Brewery has been a beloved staple in our community,” said Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority President and CEO Tory Richardson. “With an average of 10,000 passengers coming through our terminal daily—some of whom are first-time visitors to West Michigan—we are excited to showcase the vibrant local flavors of our region and hope all our travelers can enjoy the diverse options available to them.”

“Bell’s is proud of our Michigan-based roots and we’ve loved being able to bring exceptional craft beer to our communities for nearly four decades. Through this partnership, Michiganders on the west side of the state can now experience Bell’s at new occasions,” said Bell’s Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker.

Right now there is no set date for when the Bell's location in the airport will open.

