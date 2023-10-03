Beauty school denies students' allegations of financial aid fraud

STANDALE, Mich. — Students at Empire Beauty School in Standale claim there's something wrong with how their financial aid is being handled.

FOX 17 heard their concerns Tuesday as they stood on the side of the road protesting.

The allegations range from forged signatures to thousands of missing dollars.

Some students want a formal investigation. The school says this isn't the full story.

Still, students took to the streets for what they claim is happening here at Empire Beauty in Standale.

“We are protesting the school because we want to start an investigation into the Financial Aid Department,” Empire student Allory Roberts said.

Students allege they were wrongfully charged thousands of dollars for things like room and board and food.

“Empire didn’t accept about $2,000 worth of my grant money. So that led me to pay more out of pocket. I paid that total all up front. I made a one-time payment to cover everything. And now, I’m realizing I’m put on a payment plan. They’re still asking me for more money,” Roberts said.

Caylin Estel says she's signed up for loans she never actually signed for.

“My sign says, 'Forge my signature again, I dare you,'” Empire Student Caylin Estel said.

Her sign is among several others on Lake Michigan Drive Tuesday.

“I have a Parent PLUS loan out in my name,” Estel said, “that I never signed. My parents never signed. ... Now my parents and I have to get in touch with a lawyer,” Estel said.

FOX 17 took the allegations to Empire Education's Division Vice President Kevin Beaver.

“The issues do not involve financial aid. We take our integrity very seriously. We’re going to look into the allegations very seriously, but at this point, they don’t involve student financial aid,” Beaver said over the phone.

Beaver added he can't get into specifics because it's a personnel issue, and also to protect student's private information — but adds the beauty school has staff on site to answer students' questions.

Meanwhile, students who spoke to FOX 17 say more needs to be done.

“We came here to start fresh, to start a career, do better for ourselves. So putting our trust into someone who’s now taking our money, come to realize is so upsetting,” Allory said.

Students tell FOX 17 they have contacted the governor's office and the attorney general's office as well with their concerns.

