'Be safe!': Kent County Road Commission working to clear snow-covered roads

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jan 01, 2022
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission wishes to remind motorists to stay safe while navigating snow-covered roads in the area.

We’re told crews have been working to clear the busiest roads, namely state roads and county primaries, since 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The road commission advises drivers to travel below the speed limit, leave plenty of rooms for plows, and to avoid distractions while driving.

