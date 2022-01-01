'Be safe!': Kent County Road Commission working to clear snow-covered roads

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission wishes to remind motorists to stay safe while navigating snow-covered roads in the area.

We’re told crews have been working to clear the busiest roads, namely state roads and county primaries, since 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The road commission advises drivers to travel below the speed limit, leave plenty of rooms for plows, and to avoid distractions while driving.

KCRC night crews in at 4 p.m.; as snow continues, they'll concentrate on highest-volume roads (State Roads, County Primaries). Day crews to take over Sunday AM. Drive for conditions: Reduce speeds to maintain control, avoid in-car distractions, give plows room to groom. Be safe! https://t.co/jIr17iUku5 — Kent County Road Commission (@MIKCRC) January 1, 2022

