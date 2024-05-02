BAD ALLERGIES? ENT physician says early spring leads to longer allergy season

HOLLAND, Mich. — Around one in four adults, and nearly one in five children have a seasonal allergy, according to 2021 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many of us in West Michigan may notice our allergies have been a lot worse compared to the past few years, and a Holland Hospital Ear, Nose and Throat Physician Dr. Timothy McDonald says it's because we're having earlier springs.

Dr. McDonald says earlier springs leads to a longer allergy season because plants pollinate heavier when there's more time to grow.

That's why many people throughout the country are experiencing more intense allergies.

"If you look back to like 1970 in Michigan, the average pollinating season is probably about 30 days longer than it was 50 years ago," said Holland Hospital ENT Physician Dr. Timothy McDonald. "If you were typically expecting to start your allergy season, maybe early, early, mid-April, now you're doing it sometime in March," he said.

Depending on your symptoms, Dr. McDonald says there are things you can do to help.



Take an over-the-counter medication

You may have to combine drugs for maximum effectiveness like using a nasal spray in addition to an allergy pill

Visit a doctor for a diagnosis (clinical or laboratory)

If you receive a clinical diagnosis, you could be prescribed medication for your allergies, and if you get a laboratory diagnosis, you can try immunotherapy

Try immunotherapy

This type of therapy changes the way the body responds to allergens leading to less symptoms over time



Dr. McDonald says it's important to get help at any time of the year, so you don't have to suffer with these symptoms.