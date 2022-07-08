Authorities release photos of 2nd suspect in EGR home invasion

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public safety officials have released photos of the second suspect connected to Thursday’s home invasion in East Grand Rapids.

The alleged break-in took place on Cambridge Boulevard in the morning. We’re told one suspect was taken into custody but the other suspect eluded officers.

The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety (EGRDPS) describe the second suspect as a Black male between the ages of 16 and 19. They say he is 5’9” tall and weighs about 120–130 pounds.

The suspect may be connected to a number of vehicular larcenies in the general area, public safety officials add.

Those with knowledge as to the suspect’s whereabouts, or any other information in connection to Thursday’s incident, are urged to connect with EGRDPS at 616-949-7010 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

