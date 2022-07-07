Public safety officials seek suspect in East Grand Rapids home invasion

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple agencies responded to a home invasion at an East Grand Rapids home Thursday morning.

The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety (EGRDPS) tells us the incident happened along Cambridge Boulevard at about 6 a.m.

We’re told a pair of suspects took someone’s purse and used a set of keys to steal a vehicle.

Authorities say the homeowner was present when the alleged crime took place.

No weapons were used and no one was hurt, according to public safety officials.

EGRDPS says the city has experienced a rise in break-ins within the last month, adding patrols were increased Wednesday night in an effort to control the problem.

Chief Mark Herald says EGRDPS worked alongside the Grand Rapids Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police to locate the vehicle in the area of Brooktree Lane and Fulton Street.

Both suspects took off but officers succeeded in apprehending one of them, Herald tells us.

Whether or not the incident is connected to other area break-ins is not yet known.

Chief Herald advises all residents to lock their homes and vehicles, noting 98% of all break-ins in the city occur when they are unlocked.

