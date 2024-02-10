Watch Now
At least 25 storage units deemed 'total loss' after fire in Grandville

Posted at 8:09 AM, Feb 10, 2024
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — At least 25 storage units were damaged in a fire at Mini Storage Depot in Grandville on Friday.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Canal Avenue SW, just south of Rivertown Parkway SW.

The Grandville Fire Department says it found heavy smoke and fire in one of the buildings, containing around 50 to 75 individual storage garages.

Firefighters say around half of the building and its contents were saved, while the other half is a total loss.

One person, who was believed to be inside the building when the fire started, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire is believed to be accidental, but it is still under investigation.

The Mini Storage Depot will contact anyone whose unit has been affected.

Anyone with questions should contact them directly.

