Assault suspect in custody following hours-long search in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have apprehended a suspect in Wyoming after an hours-long search Thursday.

The Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says an assault suspect ran from officers near the intersection of Oakcrest Street and Clyde Park Avenue at around 11:30 a.m.

We’re told the incident prompted a large police presence in the area until the suspect was located and apprehended around 2:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Clyde Park Avenue.

A FOX 17 photojournalist was at the scene during a portion of the search. A witness said he saw at least a dozen officers, many of them with weapons drawn.

Another neighbor recounted seeing the suspect jump between people's backyards.

Police say nearby schools were notified out of an abundance of caution.

WPD thanks community members who offered tips as to the suspect’s whereabouts as well as other law enforcement agencies who helped look for the suspect.

