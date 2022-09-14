Artists, venues prepping ahead of Thursday's ArtPrize start

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is set to kickoff on Thursday in Grand Rapids, and preparations are in high gear.

The two week-long event brings in artists from all over the world who will compete for $250,000 in total prizes.

For 18 days, artists of all different levels will display their work throughout the city.

Artists with paintings to sculptures to photography and much more have been setting up over the last few days.

Whether they're participating from West Michigan or all the way from France, artists have been spending their time getting their pieces up and ready to be displayed to the public.

There are nearly 200 venues that open its doors to host, both indoor and outdoor as well as private and public locations.

Like other years, the event is set to attract thousands of people.

If you're planning on attending, you can use the ArtPrize interactive map to make sure you're seeing everything you hope to see.

The map shows the artwork venues and offers walking path suggestions throughout the city to see as much as you can.

By clicking on individual locations, you can see the artist and the artwork being displayed there.

The hours and venue descriptions are also within the map.

ArtPrize 2022 runs from September 15 thru October 2.