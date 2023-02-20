Arrest made following multiple Kentwood break-ins

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An arrest has been made in connection to a series of Kentwood break-ins that occurred since last year.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says 57-year-old Kenneth Wooden of Kentwood was taken into custody on Feb. 1.

We’re told Wooden was charged the next day on two counts of breaking and entering.

Wooden is accused of smashing doors at two businesses, one on 32nd Street on Dec. 16, 2022 and another on 29th Street on Jan. 27, according to KPD.

Police say Wooden made off with property, adding he may be involved with other break-ins.

