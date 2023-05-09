Applications for Kentwood Police Youth Academy now open

KENTWOOD, Mich. — High school students interested in pursuing careers in law enforcement are invited to apply for the Kentwood Police Department (KPD) Youth Academy.

Police say it is not a requirement to be a Kentwood resident or student. All sophomores, juniors and seniors during the 2023–24 school year are eligible to apply.

“Our youth academy allows us to connect with young people in our community and show them first-hand what a career in law enforcement is like,” says Chief Bryan Litwin. “Our officers are looking forward to sharing more about their career path, building relationships with students and helping answer questions they have about the profession.”

This year’s youth academy takes place July 24–27 at KPD from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

We’re told students will receive hands-on experience with multiple facets of law enforcement, including how to respond to drunk drivers, search buildings, handcuff suspects and act as members of the Special Response Team.

The deadline to apply is June 1. Applications may be submitted online, in person or via email to wierengat@kentwood.us.

All applicants must pass background checks prior to acceptance.

