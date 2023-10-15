Annual Grand Rapids Marathon hits the pavement for its 20th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of runners and spectators are filling downtown this morning for the 20th annual Grand Rapids Marathon.

Participants from local areas and all over the world are expected to be there to participate.

Races include the full marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 10K and 5K.

The marathon is a qualifier for the 2025 Boston Marathon.

Roads will be closed in several areas as part of the race course.

Main downtown roads include Leonard, Broadway, Monroe and Fulton Street.

Spectators can watch from various areas including Butterworth Park and Veteran's Memorial Parkway.

Here is the race schedule for this morning:



6:00 a.m. - Packet pickup

7:00 a.m. - Early start for the "Velocity Challenged" Marathon and Half Marathon

7:30 a.m. - Wheelchair and hand cycle division, myTeam Triumph & other chariot racers start

7:45 a.m. - Opening ceremonies

8:00 a.m. - Official start of Marathon, Half Marathon and all relay teams

8:20 a.m. - Run Thru the Rapids 10K start

8:30 a.m. - Run Thru the Rapids 5K start

10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Runners cross the finish line

For more information on the Grand Rapids Marathon, click here.