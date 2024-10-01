Amway announces new President & CEO

ADA, Mich. — Amway is turning to a home-grown talent to lead the direct selling business.

The Board of Directors for Amway announced Michael Nelson will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Nelson has spent more than 3 decades at Amway. He's worked in multiple departments, including strategy, supply chain, human resources, and technology. Nelson also has a number of ties to the West Michigan community, serving as a board member for the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Economic Club of Grand Rapids, The Right Place and the West Michigan Regional Air Alliance.

The company's board, which remains largely in the hands of the DeVos and Van Andel families, says it is excited to see where Nelson leads.

“Amway is looking to the future with energy and confidence,” said Board Co-Chair Steve Van Andel. “We’re ready to build on the momentum of recent years, grow from our strengths and answer market needs of today in a way that only we can. The Board is thrilled to welcome Michael to this crucial position, and we’re certain that he brings exactly what Amway needs to continue leading, growing and thriving in the industry – now and well into the future.”

“This business is special, and no one understands that better than Michael,” said Board Co-Chair Doug DeVos. “He knows who we are, where we can go and how we can get there. Today, that’s especially valuable as Amway pursues a bold and innovative agenda toward growth. We believe Michael is a leader who will honor all that’s special about Amway, and help us grow because of it.”

Nelson will lead nearly 14,000 Amway employees and support the roughly million people who sell Amway products across the globe.

He replaces Milind Pant, who served as CEO since 2019.

