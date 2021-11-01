American Airlines' flight cancellations affecting local airports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a sign no one wants to see as we creep closer to the holiday season. Hundreds of American Airlines passengers were left stranded over the weekend.

As of Monday, the airline said things are looking better.

American Airlines canceled 634 on Sunday around the country. On Monday morning, Detroit Metro Airport already had three cancellations and Chicago O'Hare had 26 cancellations.

At Gerald Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, one flight was canceled. It was scheduled to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth at 6 a.m.

American has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The airline's chief operating officer, David Seymour, said the airline was "proactively canceling" flights in order to "minimize inconvenience."

He added that most passengers were being re-booked on flights departing the same day.

“It’s annoying because it wasn’t just American, it was Southwest a couple of weeks ago, so, yeah, they’re canceling up until we have to say here, so it kind of leaves us stranded for a while," said American Airlines passenger Jessica Zayakosky.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over a four day period because of weather and air traffic.

