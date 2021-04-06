Ambulance involved in rollover crash in northeast Kent County

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An ambulance was involved in a rollover crash Monday night in northeast Kent County.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Lake and 14 mile in Oakfield Township.

Montcalm County Emergency Services says it appears a vehicle failed to negotiate the curve and crossed the center line.

To avoid hitting head on, the ambulance driver headed towards the ditch.

The SUV reportedly struck the ambulance right behind the driver's door causing it to rollover.

Michigan State Police say a 39-year-old Greenville woman had to be extracted from the 2018 Ford Explorer and suffered serious injuries. Police say drugs, alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

The driver of the ambulance, patient and medical staff were treated for minor injuries at the hospital.