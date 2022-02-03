Alto man dies after crashing snowmobile into tree in Kent County

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Alto man is dead after deputies say he crashed his snowmobile into a tree.

The deadly crash happened around 2:44 a.m. Thursday along Coldwater Avenue SE in Bowne Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old Alto man crashed his snowmobile into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say a second snowmobile, driven by a 31-year-old Middleville man also crashed. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in both crashes.