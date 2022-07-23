Alpine Fire Station No. 1 hosts grand opening

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new and improved fire station opened its doors in Alpine Township Friday.

Construction for Fire Station No. 1 started a little more than a year ago.

Firefighters moved in around May, but Friday was the grand opening to allow community members the chance to come check it out.

“It’s going to be huge. Our existing station, we had no sleeping quarters. We didn’t have room to wash the trucks. We didn’t have any of the amenities to help fight cancer, as far as washing our turnout gear, ventilation for the trucks, so this is going to be huge,” said Deputy Chief Jeremy Kelly.

It’s also the first Alpine fire station to have 24-hour recovery, which is expected to help with the increase in calls that the station has been getting.

“We’re going to look to have a 24-hour, see a lot better coverage because our call volume has gone up. We used to run, I think when I first started, we used to run around 200 calls a year, and now we’re somewhere like 1100-1200 calls,” Captain Ron Heinbeck, Alpine Fire Station No. 3.

The new fire station is on Henze Street SW, behind Sam’s Club.

