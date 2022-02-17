Watch
Algoma Township altercation ends with shots fired

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Algoma Township shots fired
Posted at 4:40 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 16:40:28-05

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating reports of shots fired in Algoma Township Thursday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred in the area of Virgo Drive and Taurus Drive before 3 p.m.

We’re told two people got into a fight that resulted with guns being discharged at a nearby residence.

Deputies say the people involved likely knew each other and that the public is not in any danger.

The individual who fired the shots has been arrested, authorities say.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the incident are encouraged to reach out to deputies at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

