Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Alcohol may have factored into deadly Grand Rapids Township crash

Fatal Crash - E Fulton St and Cascade Rd
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Fatal Crash - E Fulton St and Cascade Rd
Posted at 7:46 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 07:49:53-04

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman died and a man was seriously hurt Thursday night when she drifted into the other lane, hitting an oncoming car.

"Alcohol is believed to be a factor," the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) told FOX 17 in their release.

The Kentwood 56-year-old was driving west on E Fulton St. when she crossed into eastbound traffic near Cascade Rd just after 7:30.

Her SUV collided, head-on, with a Honda Civic driven by a 94-year-old man from Grand Rapids Township.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, however, reports say she later passed away.

The investigation is still ongoing by the KCSO's Traffic and Safety Unit.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book