Alcohol may have factored into deadly Grand Rapids Township crash

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman died and a man was seriously hurt Thursday night when she drifted into the other lane, hitting an oncoming car.

"Alcohol is believed to be a factor," the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) told FOX 17 in their release.

The Kentwood 56-year-old was driving west on E Fulton St. when she crossed into eastbound traffic near Cascade Rd just after 7:30.

Her SUV collided, head-on, with a Honda Civic driven by a 94-year-old man from Grand Rapids Township.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, however, reports say she later passed away.

The investigation is still ongoing by the KCSO's Traffic and Safety Unit.