PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It’s a day people in Plainfield Township have been waiting decades for.

Thursday, crews began demolishing the former Witmark building.

After more than 20 years, crews begin demolishing the former Witmark building

The building used to be home to a catalog showroom, jewelry and electronics store that operated from 1969-1997. Most of the building has been sitting vacant for more than 20 years.

Back in June, the township’s board of trustees decided to demolish the building located on Jupiter Avenue because of its “blighted and hazardous” condition.

Now, after more than two decades, crews are demolishing the blighted building.

The roof demolition is expected to be done Friday afternoon. The walls will be the last part of the building to come done and work is expected to be finished by the end of next week.

The property remains with the current owner but is up for sale.

