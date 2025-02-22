ADOPTED: Dog abandoned in parking lot finds new home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dog who was left abandoned in a Meijer parking lot last week has a new home!

Rukey was found last Thursday with a note tied around her collar, according to the Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS). The note said: “My name is Rukey. Please help me, take me home.”

In an update posted to its Facebook page, KCAS says their veterinarian gave Rukey a clean health bill, allowing them to put her up for adoption.

We’re told a family met the dog Thursday “and their hearts were filled with love.”

KCAS says Rukey is now in a loving home and is giving her new owners a great deal of joy!

“Please remember to choose kindness,” the shelter writes.

Last week, Rukey’s story prompted the shelter to remind the public there is always help for those who are struggling to take care of themselves or their furry friends.

Visit the shelter’s website to receive food assistance. For other services, check the Kent County Community Action’s webpage.

See KCAS’s online list of adoptable animals.

