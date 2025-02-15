‘Help is available’: Kent Co. Animal Shelter caring for dog abandoned in Meijer parking lot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) issued a reminder that there is help available for pet owners who are no longer able to care for their furry friends.

We’re told they are caring for a dog who was found abandoned in a Meijer parking lot on Thursday. She had a note tied around her collar that said: “My name is Rukey. Please help me, take me home.”

Kent County Animal Shelter

“To the person who had to make the heartbreaking decision to let her go – please know that Rukey is safe and deeply loved by our staff,” the shelter writes, acknowledging how difficult it was for the owner to give her up.

KCAS reminds the public there are ways to find help if they are struggling to care for themselves or their pets.

“Please reach out,” KCAS writes. “We can assist with food, connect you to social services, and help facilitate other resources as needed.”

If you need food assistance, click here.

For other services, visit the Kent County Community Action’s webpage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube