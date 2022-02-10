Woman accused of sexually assaulting teen, showing photos of assault to Kent County inmate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman is facing charges after investigators say she sexually assaulted a teenager multiple times and showed photos and videos of the assaults to an inmate at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Court documents show the investigation started after the correction facility’s intelligence unit learned inmate Matthew Cook had been contacting an ex-girlfriend via a jail-issued electronic tablet.

The documents state the woman would show child porn photos and videos to Cook during personal visits to him at the jail and via the jail-issued tablet.

According to court documents, Cook also asked his ex-girlfriend to kill the child featured in the videos.

The victim told investigators she had been raped multiple times by both the woman and Cook prior to him going to jail.

The woman admitted to investigators that she had taken the videos and photos and showed them to Cook about once a week from May to October of 2021.

Cook was arrested in May of 2021 on multiple child pornography charges.

The woman is now charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

