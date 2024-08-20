Ada Hotel celebrates grand opening

ADA, Mich. — A grand opening ceremony was held Tuesday for Ada Hotel.

The new boutique hotel is located across the street from the Thornapple River in the heart of Ada’s downtown area.

Features at the hotel include 36 rooms, two restaurants, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and more.

The original Ada Hotel was constructed in the late 19th century. Developers say they hope the redeveloped space evokes the same spirit as the old hotel.

“Ada Hotel will be a wonderful compliment to everything that this community already offers, and I know that the people who visit here will experience a special charm of Ada and will discover what makes this community such a great place to live, work, play and now stay,” says owner Cheri DeVos. “We hope this hotel really is more than just a place to stay and eat. We see it as an asset to this community. It's not just for Ada residents; it's for everyone.”

How much does it cost to stay at Ada Hotel? Prices start at roughly $300 for a standard-sized room with a king bed.

