Ada firefighters rescue fawn from pit

Posted at 4:21 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 16:25:41-04

ADA, Mich. — Ada firefighters say they rescued a fawn from a basement fire escape pit Friday.

The Ada Fire Department says a resident called them about the fawn, which fell into the pit beforehand.

We’re told one of the firefighters dropped inside the pit and checked the deer for any apparent injuries. After finding no signs of injury, the firefighter handed the fawn to another responder while he climbed out.

Fire officials say the fawn was released into the wild after the department took several pictures.

