Abercrombie & Fitch to open at Woodland Mall this week

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Abercrombie & Fitch is opening a new store in Kentwood this week!

The specialty clothing retailer will open at Woodland Mall this Friday, according to a mall representative.

We’re told the store will be located near center court within the JCPenney wing.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Abercrombie & Fitch to Woodland Mall just in time for the holiday season,” says Woodland Mall Marketing Manager Kennedy Vancalbergh. “This is sure to be a key destination for shoppers looking for that effortless style. The store will offer everything from elevated basics and trendy activewear to semi-formal attire for special occasions.”

Mall officials say patrons can look forward to a wide variety of casual wear inspiring confidence and comfort.

Abercrombie & Fitch products are sold at more than 200 global retailers, according to the Woodland Mall.

