KENT COUNTY, Mich. — When SNAP benefits were put on hold last year due to a federal government shutdown, food banks in Kent County were tasked with feeding the many thousands more who could no longer afford a trip to the grocery store.

A year after the period of uncertainty, those on the front lines of food insecurity say the families whom they serve now face new set of challenges.

"We are seeing sustained increase in demand for charitable food," Feeding America West Michigan Preisdent and CEO Pattijean McCahill said to FOX 17 on Monday. "These changes are going to really profoundly impact neighbors facing food insecurity."

Earlier this month, the USDA proposed a rule that would end broad-based categorical eligibility, a policy that gives states flexibility in approving applicants for SNAP benefits if they are already receiving other forms of governmental aid.

The rule could put around 6.3 million low-income people in America at risk of losing their benefits.

"Broad-based categorical eligibility has bloated the welfare rolls for decades," the USDA said in a statement. "Correcting this loophole is long overdue."

In Michigan, meanwhile, applications for SNAP benefits have already dropped 12.2% since June, according to McCahill, partly due to stricter eligibility requirements brought on by the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill.

This puts an additional strain on food banks like Feeding America West Michigan, which provides one meal for every ten meals provided by SNAP benefits.

In January, the food bank opened a pantry in Kentwood, and McCahill says it serves more than 700 households a week, with the majority of them being first-time users.

"The sustained demand is there and is elevated," McCahill said. "And with all of the federal policy changes, it's only going to increase."

McCahill says those who want to help fight hunger can donate to Feeding America West Michigan and volunteer at its warehouse or with its pantry partners. She also says voters can urge their senators and representatives to pause the shift in the administrative burden of SNAP benefits.

In October, the One Big Beautiful Bill changed how administrative costs related to the program were split between the federal government and the states, shifting from a 50/50 federal-state split to a 25/75 split.

A pause on this shift, McCahill said, "would give us the breathing room that we need to figure out how to best service our neighbors."

"Feeding America West Michigan has always responded in a crisis," she said. "I'm confident we can do it again."

SECOM

At SECOM Resource Center in Grand Rapids, it's a similar story when it comes to food insecurity in the year that has passed since the SNAP benefits pause.

"Chaos," SECOM Director Pablo Garcia said of the time. "But also, I think that's when we got to see our neighbors really show up for other neighbors, and that was a beautiful thing to watch."

Garcia says donations to SECOM, at least for a time, remained high even after benefits resumed, but eventually returned to normal.

A number of new nonprofits, though, have since taken the city "by storm," including Shame Free Collective and The Salty Mama It Takes a Village.

"It's been really cool to see new new faces pop up into this space," Garcia said. "The need is so high, and the need's going to continue to go high."

Grand Rapids SECOM: Grand Rapids food pantry celebrates grand opening of new location Sam Landstra

On Monday, volunteers at SECOM were bagging different food items for families to pick up.

"There is a large segment in our community that is dealing with food insecurity right now," volunteer John Haines said. "I don't understand why our government is making decisions that affect so many people, and the people who are making these decisions don't represent all the people."

On December 17 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Mammoth Distillery in Grand Rapids, SECOM will host its Whatchamacallit morning gathering, which collects food and raises money for the nonprofit and other area pantries.

"We would love to have people there to join us and just be with us," Garcia said. "We all need to eat."

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