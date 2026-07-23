SECOM: Grand Rapids food pantry celebrates grand opening of new location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit celebrated the grand opening of its new location on Thursday, cutting a ribbon to commemorate its move from Buchanan Avenue to Burton Street.

The SECOM Resource Center runs a food pantry, a farm fresh market, a community garden and more.

"This building brings us closer to our neighbors and closer to opportunity, closer to the future we want to build," SECOM Executive Director Pablo Garcia said. "It's a place where families can not only find food and resources, but they find community, belonging and the freedom to choose."

Grand Rapids How to stretch your dollar at grocery stores in the Grand Rapids area Sam Landstra

Last fall, when millions of Michiganders lost access to SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown, SECOM saw an increase in both shoppers and donations.

While the federal food assistance program has since been reinstated, Garcia says food insecurity is still on the rise.

"If you've never experienced food insecurity, stop by a pantry," he said. "Come visit us. Come walk alongside a neighbor, like we do here. You walk alongside a neighbor. You get to know their story. You get to hear about it from them directly. So I say, if you've never experienced [food insecurity], stop by."

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