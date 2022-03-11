A sign of spring: Jersey Junction opens for the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sign of spring has just arrived in West Michigan, despite the snow on the ground. Jersey Junction in East Grand Rapids is open for the season!

The ice cream shop was reopened Friday by its new owners, Dan and Katie Nugent.

While the owners are new, Jersey Junction remains the same with its old-school appeal.

Enjoy 32 Michigan-made ice cream flavors, like mint chocolate chip, bubblegum, and cookie dough placed perfectly in a freshly made waffle cone.

Beyond ice cream, find your favorite candy and sodas.

HOURS:

March 11 - May 30, Memorial Day

Monday – Friday, 3-9pm / Saturday - Sunday 12-9pm.

May 30 (Memorial Day) - September 5 (Labor Day) Monday – Saturday, 11am to 9pm / Sunday, noon to 9pm, Halloween 11am - 5pm

Monday – Saturday, 11am to 10pm / Sunday, noon to 10pm

Labor Day Monday through October 30