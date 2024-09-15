'A second home for everybody': Sensory-friendly gym set to open near Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A sensory-friendly gym will soon open near Grand Rapids, a "second home" for families of children with developmental disabilities.

Located on Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township, the gym is part of the We Rock The Spectrum franchise, a global brand that allows people of all abilities to practice physical fitness by engaging their senses.

FOX 17

In addition to its indoor playground-style setup, We Rock The Spectrum (WRTS) also offers respite care and rooms for therapy and tutoring, providing parents a break.

"I never would've imagined it would have happened this quickly, but everything's going as planned," said owner Autumn Wilson, who spoke to FOX 17 on Friday.

Wilson's four-and-a-half- year-old daughter, Everly, has autism. She's the reason behind her mother's desire to open the WRTS gym.

"I have to be an advocate for her potentially the rest of her life," Wilson said in a March interview with FOX 17. At the time, she was still looking for a building to house her dream of owning "a place where you never have to say sorry" for you or your children.

READ MORE: We Rock the Spectrum: Sensory-friendly gym planned for Grand Rapids

Months later, Wilson's nearly ready to open, save for some construction and installation.

FOX 17

"I think this is going to definitely be my second home," Wilson said. "Not just because I will own it and be managing the place, but also because of my daughter."

Everly takes applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy. She'll soon be able to do it at the gym, as will other children.

"It's going to be a good resource, I think, for a lot of people that are looking to belong somewhere," Wilson said. "A second home for everybody."

FOX 17

The Grand Rapids area location of We Rock The Spectrum will likely open in October, Wilson says, and a number of events are already on the calendar, including a Sunday, Sept. 15 fundraiser at Rogue River Park.

"I feel like, 'Okay, this is where I'm meant to be. This is my purpose,'" Wilson said.

We Rock The Spectrum Fundraiser

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 15, 12:00pm - 4:00pm

WHERE: Rogue River Park

WHAT: Bake sale, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, kids activities, cornhole tournament (hosted by Weirdo Cornhole, $50 registration)

WHY: Raise money to fund new equipment and the construction of Wilson's We Rock The Spectrum franchise.

We Rock The Spectrum Trunk-or-Treat and Resource Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 26

WHEN: Session One: 1-2:30pm, Session Two: 3-4:30pm, Session Three (Sensory-sensitive): 5-6:30pm; $25 per child, $15 per sibling

WHERE: We Rock The Spectrum Grand Rapids

WHAT: Trunk-or-treat, costume contest, themed crafts, balloon drop, and information on local special needs-related resources

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube