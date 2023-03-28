911 calls in Kent County may be interrupted

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you're calling 911 and you are in Kent County, you might get interrupted.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office notified the public on Tuesday afternoon about possible 911 issues.

As of 4:00 p.m, the network is unstable. Some calls are coming through to dispatch on a limited basis.

The Sheriff's Office encourages people to still dial 911 as usual, keeping in mind that interruptions are possible.

People can also call the non-emergency line at 616-336-3113.

However, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed that 911 lines in Grand Rapids did experience a brief service interruption during what the spokesperson said was "planned system work."

911 lines in Grand Rapids are now operating normally.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says more information will be provided when available.