Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

911 calls in Kent County may be interrupted

People can also call the non-emergency line at 616-336-3113.
Cell phone
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps National
Cell phone
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 16:21:06-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you're calling 911 and you are in Kent County, you might get interrupted.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office notified the public on Tuesday afternoon about possible 911 issues.

As of 4:00 p.m, the network is unstable. Some calls are coming through to dispatch on a limited basis.

The Sheriff's Office encourages people to still dial 911 as usual, keeping in mind that interruptions are possible.

People can also call the non-emergency line at 616-336-3113.

However, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed that 911 lines in Grand Rapids did experience a brief service interruption during what the spokesperson said was "planned system work."

911 lines in Grand Rapids are now operating normally.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says more information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather