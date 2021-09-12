9/11 memorial stair climb raises over $40K for National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — As Americans reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, nearly 50 cities paid tribute to the firefighters killed at the World Trade Center.

A 9/11 memorial stair climb was held at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.

"We’re climbing the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs same as the World Trade Center to remember the 343 firefighters that died on September 11," said the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Coordinator Lance Korhorn.

It was the 10th year the stair climb was held at LMCU Ballpark.

"It's history, you know, the same way that we learn about Pearl Harbor and the events of that day. This is a, that was a moment in history that those of us who were around will never forget. It seems like it was a ‘just like yesterday’ type of event. To keep that energy going, and just to keep their memory alive, I think is very important," said Korhorn.

Participants climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center or 2,200 steps.

It was all to honor the firefighters who did the same that day in 2001 to rescue people from the twin towers before they collapsed.

"We have a ton of EMT’s, ton of policemen, and just community members here to pay their respects," said Trenton Heaton, the host for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The Comstock Park ballpark was a significant location to host the stair climb.

"There is something fitting about being in a ballpark and doing a stair climb. Many people remember that baseball was one of the first things to come back right after 9/11, and they have this image of President Bush throwing that first pitch and everyone sort of sitting on the edge of their seats because there was still a kind of fear and in trepidation that was happening in the country," said the West Michigan Whitecaps Director of Marketing and Media Relations Steve VanWagoner.

Each participant also wore an honor badge representing each firefighter who died back in 2001.

"This is one small way for us to be able to show our gratitude and appreciation for those who have every single day wake up not knowing whether you're going to face, not knowing what challenges are getting in the way, but they're going anyway. We just so love and appreciate our neighbors who do that for us on our behalf," said Heaton.

The memorial stair climb raised around $40,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube