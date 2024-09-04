Watch Now
FOUND SAFE: 87-year-old woman from Algoma Township

Kent County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: The woman who went missing Wednesday morning has been found safe early Wednesday afternoon.

Original Article:

Your help is requested in finding an 87-year-old woman who went missing this morning in Kent County.

The woman was last seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4 near Stegman Creek Drive and 13 Mile Road in Algoma Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

It's not clear why the octogenarian went missing.

*FOX 17 removed the missing woman's name and description from the article since she was found safe.

