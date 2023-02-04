86-year-old Comstock Park man dies in Plainfield Township crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 86-year-old man from Comstock Park has died following a crash in Plainfield Township Saturday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says two cars hit each other at 7 Mile Road and Division Avenue before 11 a.m.

We’re told an 18-year-old Sparta woman in a Jeep drove past the stop sign while traveling north, hitting the victim’s pickup truck.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital but the man has since succumbed to his injuries, deputies say.

The crash remains under investigation.

