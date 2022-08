COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — 8 fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Comstock Park.

According to Kent County Dispatch, the structure fire is at the 3600 block of Mill Creek. The fire is reported as a rekindling of one from earlier on Sunday morning.

Kent County units and MSP are also responding to the scene.

Southbound 131 is being shut down at West River.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will share more updates as they become available.

