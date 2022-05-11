7th annual Summer of Free Outdoor Fitness kicks off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids, Priority Health and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. will kick off the 7th annual Summer of Free Outdoor Fitness program on May 23.

Classes will take place Monday through Saturday in parks and public spaces across the city.

“The free outdoor fitness series is one of our most popular summer offerings. Thanks to community partnerships, we were able to expand our offerings and host a longer series.

“We look forward to another summer of getting the community active outdoors,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director.

There are 17 available classes including yoga, Zumba, kickboxing, HIIT and barre.

For a full list of classes, dates and times, click here.

“Priority Health is committed to helping improve the health and wellbeing of our members and the communities we serve and work in.

“Promoting fitness in the Grand Rapids community through this initiative is a great way to help get people moving and get fit all summer long.

“We have terrific resources for our members to improve their health and fitness and it’s just as important to support other efforts to do the same.

“I hope everyone takes advantage of some great Michigan summer weather and even better fitness classes to help your mind, body and soul,” said Tom spring, director of wellbeing and health engagement at Priority Health.

Participants do not need to register for these classes and can find weather cancellations on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

You can also call the department’s cancellation hotline at 616-456-3699.

Outdoor fitness classes run through September 3.

