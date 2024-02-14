79th annual Grand Rapids Boat Show anchors in DeVos Place this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Boat Show returns to the downtown area this weekend, celebrating 79 years of boating and outdoor water recreation in Michigan.

The five day show at DeVos Place will feature over 30 dealers with more than 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers, including aluminum fishing boats, personal watercrafts, bass boats, pontoon boats, runabouts and deck boats. Click here for a list of dealers.

For the past several years, attendees could find a showing of Cruisers, Tiara, Robalo, Scout, Boston Whaler, Pursuit, Ranger Tugs, Formula, Cobalt and Monterey boats. This year's "Queen of the Show" is a 40-foot Aviara from Skipper Buds.

Highlights for this year's boat show include:



TWIGGY the Waterskiing Squirrel - provides a family-friendly way to learn about water safety

HO Sports Tube Truckload Sale - opportunity to see every tube HO Sports manufactures with discounts

Tommy's Wake & Surf Shop - shop their sale of beach and boat attire

Antique & Classic Boat Display from the Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society - boats dating back as far as the 1940's & 1950's

Key West Crab Shack - listen to beach-y tunes from Don Middlebrook

Dive Tank presented by Great Lakes Dive Locker - bring your suit and give scuba a try

Appearances by Pro Wakeboarders - featured at both Action Water Sports' & Tommy's displays

Boating Safety Certification Class - a one day class (Saturday, February 17 from noon to 5 p.m.) presented by the Kent County Sheriff's Office's Marine Division

The Grand Rapids Boat Show started in 1946 as the West Michigan Sportland Boat Show in the Welsh Auditorium with less than 25,000 square feet of space. It now spans 250,000 square feet (5.74 acres) throughout the main exhibition halls, Steelcase Ballroom, Grand Gallery and Grand River Overlook.

The show runs from Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 18 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Dates & Times:



Wednesday, February 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, February 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 14 and free for kids under five. They can be purchased online or at the box office during the show. Your ticket allows re-entry all weekend long if you get a re-admission wristband before leaving.